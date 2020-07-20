After a two-day spike, Ontario sees fewer new cases of COVID-19 in the province

After a weekend where we saw 166 and 165 new cases reported, Ontario Health officials say we have 135 new cases of the virus in the province on Monday.

But the number of cases listed as resolved has also dropped, meaning there's actually more active cases of the virus in the province. As a matter of fact, out of the more than 1,400 active cases, 407 of those are in Toronto.

53% of the new cases came in the three areas that will be kept back in Stage Two of the reopening, with Peel, Toronto and Windsor reporting the majority of the new infections.

One new death has been reported, bringing the total in the province to 2,752.

The number of people in hospital is up by 14, to 115 while the number of people in ICU and on ventilators were both up slightly.