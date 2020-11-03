After concerns over health, teachers return to Scarborough school

The Toronto District School Board says multiple staff members have agreed to return to work at Glamorgan Junior Public School in Scarborough, after staying out due to health concerns following a COVID19 outbreak.

The Elementary Teachers of Toronto said the 22 staff, including 16 ETFO members had been staying off the job since Monday after a dozen staff and students tested positive.

The outbreak also caused many parents to keep their kids home.

But TDSB spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz said the teachers agreed to return after Ministry of Labour inspectors ensured it was safe and that the outbreak had been contained to one wing of the school, as was reported by Toronto Public Health.

She also said a school superintendent came to the premises to hear their concerns.

"It is a relief, of course we want our teachers back here and we're happy that they're here today, of course some of them are still nervous," she said. "Schools are communities, they're collaborations and we still continue to listen."

She added there were only about 63 students at the school Tuesday out of 284 that are currently doing classes in person.

"The rest are in virtual school, so we hope everybody will return tomorrow."

The ETT had said earlier in the day that the staff were concerned with ventilation in the school and were waiting on further information from the board on how long it would take before they decided to return.