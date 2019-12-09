Air Canada flight forced to make emergency landing

An Air Canada Dash 8-100 aircraft, bound from Montreal to Connecticut, experienced three seperate emergency situations while in the air Monday.

In fact, the pilots declared an emergency and landed safely at Bradley International in Windsor Locks.

According to local reports, the De Havilland built plane, experienced two incidents of smoke in the cabin and also suffered a cracked windshield while in mid flight.

There were no injuries reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration(faa) confirms it is investigating the incident.