Air Canada suspends flights to U.S. after extension of border closure

Air Canada says it will cancel all flights to the U.S. after Ottawa extended its border closure with the United States by 30 days.

The country's largest airline says scheduled service south of the border will be suspended from April 27 through May 21.

The Montreal-based company is waiving flight-change fees for affected customers.

Since mid-March, Air Canada has cut its capacity by more than 90 per cent, cancelling thousands of flights as borders closed and travel demand fell off a cliff.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that Canada would continue to restrict non-essential travel across the border.

The border was originally closed on March 21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.