Air Transat suspending flights out of Toronto

Air Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. says it will suspend all Air Transat flights out of Toronto until April 30, effective tomorrow.
    
Transat spokeswoman Debbie Cabana says the airline will also suspend some routes from Montreal for the same period.
    
The travel company says the Canadian government's new and stricter border entry requirements caused a decline in bookings, forcing the airline to revise its flight schedule.
    
The airline notified travel agents of the cancellations in a memo Wednesday.
    
The memo obtained by The Canadian Press says passengers who paid for their flight or vacation package with cash or credit card will receive a full refund.
    
It says passengers currently at their destinations will be rebooked on flights returning to Canada.