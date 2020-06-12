iHeartRadio

Air travellers to be checked for fevers at Canadian airports: Trudeau

1_4925705

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says air travellers will need to have their temperatures checked before they're allowed to board planes.   

The measure is meant to keep COVID-19 from spreading as people start flying again.   

He says the requirement will be phased in, starting with people arriving in Canada before expanding to those leaving Canada and then those flying within Canada.   

Canada has rules against allowing people on planes who have obvious symptoms of the novel coronavirus and screening forms meant to get travellers to self-report the possibility they are sick.   

But it has not been actively checking flyers for fevers, as many other countries have.   

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is to give more details of the checks later today.