Ajax man arrested after allegedly stabbing father

A 28-year-old Ajax man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his dad and injuring his brother.

Police say just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, police responded to the area of Delaney Drive and Westney Road North in Ajax for a stabbing.

A 57-year-old man was found with a life-threatening injury and is in critical condition in hospital. A 24-year-old man sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the suspect is charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and possessing a weapon for committing an offence, in relation to the incident involving his brother and father.