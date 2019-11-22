Alleged drunk driver smashes through storefront

Some sleeping residents must have been jolted out of bed early this morning when a car slammed through the storefront window below them.

It smashed into a travel agency south of Lansdowne and Dupont.

Police say the driver in this case was drunk.

They say he took off on foot and was arrested at home a short time later.

There was some worry that the people living in the apartments above would not be able to go back in but a city engineer has found the building is still structurally sound.