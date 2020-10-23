Alleged road rage incident leads to westbound 401 closure

A road rage incident on Highway 401 has turned fatal.

OPP tell us that the roadway's westbound express lanes are closed west of Yonge Street after what's believed to be a road rage incident.

Police say it started out near Allen Road, spilling onto the roadway with two men fighting each other on the busy highway. One of the men, a 25-year-old, was struck by a passing vehicle.

OPP says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have one person in custody.