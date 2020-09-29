iHeartRadio

Amber Alert called off after two girls found in Ontario

Police lights

KITCHENER, Ont. - A woman has been arrested after two young girls reported missing in Kitchener, Ont., on Monday night were found.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says in a statement posted to social media that the two girls were located safely.

The two girls had been reported missing on Monday night, with police issuing a news release early Tuesday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

Police earlier said that during the alleged abduction two men had received stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

Two people were arrested in connection to the stabbing incident.