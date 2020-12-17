Amidst confusion, Ontario health minister reassures proof of vaccination will be coming

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott reaffirmed on Thursday that proof of vaccination for those getting the shots will be given, despite the ministry saying the opposite earlier in the day.

After NEWSTALK1010 inquired if recipients so far have been getting proof as Elliott recently said they would, the ministry of health said the idea was still under consideration because the vaccine is not mandatory and that patient info was being recorded by hospitals ahead of their second dose 21 days later.

"We look forward to working with our health experts and businesses on reopening our province and our economy, including the tools needed to operate safely," the ministry said in a statement.

But speaking to reporters later, Elliott clarified it's still happening.

"They will get a receipt indicating that they had the first dose, when they get the second dose, they will receive confirmation, we're just finalizing the format it's going to take," she said. "This is something that we planned for all along."

"They will receive something more substantive, as I said, because many people are going to need it for lots of reasons."

Elliott said the same earlier this month, which sparked debate among civil liberties groups over whether companies or other organizations could demand proof of vaccination for certain services.