An arrest made in a homicide investigation dating back to December 2019

An arrest has been made in a homicide investigation dating back to last year.

On Sunday December 22nd, Toronto Police responded to call for unknown trouble at 251 Sherbourne Street.

A 55-year-old male, Dalibor Dolic, was found with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday police arrested 52-year-old James Jerry Noseworthy of Kitchener and charged him with Second Degree Murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

