An arrest made in shooting death of man near Ryerson in March

An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting near Ryerson University in late March.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds at O'Keefe Lane and Gould Street on Saturday March 21st, at around 7:41 p.m., after Toronto police responded to a call for the sound of gunshots.

The victim, 25-year-old Mamadou Drame of Toronto,was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old suspect, Lashshantee Keslow of Toronto, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Second Degree Murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Thursday morning.

The shooting was the 16th homicide of the year in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).