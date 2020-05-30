An early morning shooting in Rexdale turns fatal

A west end shooting early Saturday morning, is now Toronto's 31st Homicide of the year.

Police responded to several calls for gunshots heard in a housing complex at 1809 Martin Grove Road, near Albion Road in Rexdale, just before 12:30 a.m.

When police and EMS arrived, they found the body of a male victim, in the courtyard of the complex, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

CP24

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later Saturday morning, Police confirmed the victim had succumb to his injuries.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Yonis Mohamed of Toronto.

As for the ongoing investigation, Duty Inspector Norm Proctor confirms it will be a joint effort.

"There's going to be a canvas, it's Toronto Housing building. We're looking at video, detectives are on scene with the Guns and Gangs unit and they're doing their investigation."

A grey vehicle was seen speeding from the scene, but no details have been released about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).