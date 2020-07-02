An early start to the new school year?

The province has asked school boards to look at starting the school year early, by September 1st.

Classes typically begin after Labour Day, which this year, falls on September 7th.

A memo went out to boards, encouraging the early start in order to maximize instruction time. The province also suggested the boards schedule three PA days before the start of class in order to train staff and prepare for reopening.

Firm decisions have yet to be made and the memo was issued as a guideline only.

The province is expected to approve school board calendars later this month.

Meanwhile, the new school year could look much different for high school students.

The Toronto Star reports that school boards are looking at options including having teens take one class at a time.

The class would run for about half the day, for about five weeks.

It's a scenario that is similar to summer school. It would keep students in one classroom, with the same students and teacher, for the entire school day.

The education ministry has also suggested shortened periods in the classroom in the morning, then online and independent learning in the afternoon.

Plans from the school boards are due to the ministry August 4th.