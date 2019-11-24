An east end shooting leaves one person dead

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's east end on Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting and found the man badly injured.

The call was in the area of Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue East, around 4:42 p.m.

They say the officers performed CPR until paramedics got there.

Paramedics also tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene.

The man was reportedly in his 20's.

Police haven't released details about possible suspects.

They say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

with files from Newstalk 1010

