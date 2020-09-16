Another day into the 300's when it comes to new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 315 new cases of COVID-19, marking a new three-month high, when it comes to new infections.

It's also higher than the seven-day average, which is now up to 263, coming into today.

Toronto is reporting 77 new cases, Peel Region had 54 new cases and Ottawa is reporting 61. Also York Region had 37 cases and Durham Region is reporting 24.

The health minister is reporting 64% of the new cases came in people under the age of 40.

Nearly 29,000 tests were completed yesterday.