Another day off at some high schools and no end in sight for labour unrest

For many parents in Toronto, it probably feels like deja vu.

Here we are again. Another day off for teens in Toronto's public school board.

It's part of another one-day strike by some public high school teachers.

It's been a week since the last one and as far as we can tell, there's been no movement in negotiations.

The union and the province have not talked in more than a week.

Both sides are still accusing each other of refusing to budge or bring anything new to the table.

Today's strike affects nine school boards:

Toronto District School Board

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

Grand Erie District School Board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

Near North District School Board

Rainy River District School Board

Simcoe County District School Board

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

It seems the major issues remain the same.

Wages have been the big one. The province is fighting for a one percent increase per year. The union is calling for increases around the rate of inflation, about two percent.

They are also fighting against the province's increase in average class sizes and mandatory e-learning.