Another day off at some high schools and no end in sight for labour unrest
For many parents in Toronto, it probably feels like deja vu.
Here we are again. Another day off for teens in Toronto's public school board.
It's part of another one-day strike by some public high school teachers.
It's been a week since the last one and as far as we can tell, there's been no movement in negotiations.
The union and the province have not talked in more than a week.
Both sides are still accusing each other of refusing to budge or bring anything new to the table.
Today's strike affects nine school boards:
Toronto District School Board
Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
Grand Erie District School Board
Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board
Near North District School Board
Rainy River District School Board
Simcoe County District School Board
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
Trillium Lakelands District School Board
It seems the major issues remain the same.
Wages have been the big one. The province is fighting for a one percent increase per year. The union is calling for increases around the rate of inflation, about two percent.
They are also fighting against the province's increase in average class sizes and mandatory e-learning.