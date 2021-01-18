iHeartRadio

Another parole hearing set for convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo

Muzzo

Convicted drunk driver, Marco Muzzo, will take another shot at being granted full parole.

A hearing has been set for February 9th.

It was last April when he was first granted day parole. It was extended another six months in November. The board had expressed concerns that he hadn't addressed his toxic relationship with alcohol.

Muzzo had landed at Pearson Airport in 2015, returning to Toronto from his bachelor party in Miami, when he got behind the wheel to drive home. He blew through a stop sign in Vaughan and crashed into a van carrying the Neville-Lake family.

Daniel, 9, Harrison, 5, Milly, 2, and their grandfather, Gary Neville were all killed. The children's grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured.

At the time of the crash Muzzo's blood-alcohol limit was nearly three times over the legal limit.

In 2016 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with a 12-year driving ban.