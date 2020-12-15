Another record breaking day in Ontario for new COVID cases

Ontario has broken another COVID-related record.

The province is reporting 2,275 new cases of COVID today which is the highest single-day increase since December 10th with 1,983 cases.

The seven day average coming into today is 1,927 compared to 1,839 yesterday.

Toronto is reporting 711 new cases - compared to 544 yesterday

Peel Region is reporting 586 new cases - compared to 390 yesterday

York Region is reporting 154 new cases - compared to 191 yesterday

39,566 tests were completed and according to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is 5.3%.

Twenty more people have died from this terrible virus, all people who were 60 or older. The total number of people who have died is 3,992.

The number of people in hospital is 921 compared to 857 yesterday (up by 64)

The number of people in ICU is 249 compared to 244 yesterday (up by 5)

The number of people on ventilators is 156 compared to 149 yesterday (up by 7)

**** There is a caveat to today's numbers: There's an extra 2.5 hours in the data after the province moved it's main extraction time from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.