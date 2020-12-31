Another record-shattering day for COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario set another one-day high for new COVID-19 Thursday surpassing 3,000 for the first time with 3,328.



The seven day average coming into today is 2,436.



LOCALLY:



Toronto is reporting 888 new cases - down from 1,069 yesterday

Peel Region is reporting 431 new cases - down from 441

Windsor-Essex is reporting 257 new cases - up from 144

York Region is reporting 418 new cases(another new high)-up from 408 yesterday



63, 858 tests were completed.

According to the province, the per cent of tests coming back positive is 5.7%, down from yesterday's 8.4%.



56 new deaths were reported today. The total number of people who have died is 4,530. This is the highest single-day increase in deaths since May 12.



Number of people in hospital is 1,235, up by 58.

Number of people in ICU is 337, up by 14

Number of people on ventilators is 210, up by 6.



There are 21,617 active cases in the province.

Public Health reported 2,213 more resolved cases.



