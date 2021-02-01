Answers on back-to-school coming Wednesday

The Education Minister says parents will have answers this week on when their children are heading back to the classroom.

"We want all students in all regions back to class," Stephen Lecce said in a tweet. "The Chief Medical Officer of Health confirmed to Premier (Doug Ford) & I that on Wednesday he will finalize his advice. The Government will provide certainty parents deserve by announcing on Wednesday the dates for reopening."

The province planned to resume in-person learning February 10th in hot spots, including Toronto, Peel and York, but that was not a guarantee.

In a news conference earlier today, Lecce said the province hoped it could provide certainty to parents, "in the coming days."

He said it would be based on a risk assessment and, "on the new protocols, the stronger, stricter protocols, put in place to make sure that when we reopen, all kids can be safe."