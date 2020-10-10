As Newstalk1010 first told you earlier today, a GTA-area anti-mask/anti-lockdown protest organizer, charged for breaking federal COVID-19 quarantine rules last month, was arrested following a flight to Moncton, New Brunswick on Friday.

A video posted on Facebook allegedly shows 37-year-old Chris Saccoccia being arrested.

Our media partner CTV News reports the RCMP says they were responding to a disturbance at the Moncton Airport.

Saccoccia was reportedly taken into custody, but later released pending a court appearance on January 25, 2021.

The King City, Ontario resident was escorted back to the Moncton Airport, where he's said to have flown out of the Atlantic region.

There are reports that he was initially headed to an anti-mask rally in Moncton.

Earlier this week, Newstalk1010 reported that Saccoccia, know as "Chris Sky" and his wife were ordered to quarantine for 14 days, after they returned to Pearson Airport on September 20th, following a trip outside of Canada.

The pair were later spotted at an anti-lockdown rally at Yonge-Dundas Square on September 26th.

Police say Saccoccia was issued a provincial offence notice for breaching the Quarantine Act order for the September incident.

Saccoccia has been a very vocal opponent of public health measures in Canada during the pandemic.