Anti-Masker charged with breaking quarantine rules

A couple alleged to have attended an anti-mask rally in Toronto last weekend after returning from a trip abroad have been charged with failing to comply with quarantine rules.

Toronto police say 37-year-old Christopher Saccoccia and his 34-year-old wife Jennifer were required to self isolate for 14 days after flying back home on September 20th.

But police say Christopher Saccoccia was ticketed for failing to quarantine after he was seen in the Yonge-Dundas area six days later.

He and his wife were both served with appearance notices after police say they went to an anti-mask rally in the same area on Saturday.

Here's what is posted on the Government of Canada website, when it comes to the possible punishment:

The order will be fully implemented by the Canada Border Services Agency at points of entry by midnight tonight. The Government of Canada will use its authority under the Quarantine Act to ensure compliance with the order. Failure to comply with this Order is an offense under the Quarantine Act. Maximum penalties include a fine of up to $750,000 and/or imprisonment for six months. Further, a person who causes a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while wilfully or recklessly contravening this Act or the regulations could be liable for a fine of up to $1,000,000 or to imprisonment of up to three years, or to both. Spot checks will be conducted by the Government of Canada to verify compliance.