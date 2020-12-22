Antique violin reported lost on the TTC last week recovered

A very old and very valueable violin that had been left by someone on the TTC last week, has been found.

Last Thursday the owner of the 263 year old Lorenzo Carcassi 1757 concert violin, concealed in a red carrying case,reported it missing after riding the subway between Bloor-Yonge and St. George stations.

The owner is a university student, who plays the violin to earn a living.

While the violin was recovered and will be returned to its owner, police are looking for the person caught on surveillance video with the case and remains at large.

Toronto Police Service

He is described as a male in his 50's.

Police are hoping someone may be able to identify him.

The Toronto Star reported Tuesday night that the man tried selling the violin,valued at an estimated $60,000 U-S by an Italian auction house,to a cab driver at Islington station for a couple of hundred bucks.

Toronto Police Service

The cabbie, thinking something was off, held onto the violin and called police.

