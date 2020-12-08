Appliance chain to challenge lockdown closure in court

Etobicoke-based Canadian Appliance Source is headed to court this morning, hoping to overturn the order to close during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company's lawyer argues it meets the definition of an essential business and notes that appliance sales were allowed during the first lockdown.

In an earlier court document, the judge noted that the rules forcing the store to close, while big-box stores can stay open, do appear unfair.

However, it doesn't mean he will rule in favour of the company, suggesting there may be other issues at play.

"Are there issues about trying to change the public’s habits during the shutdown? That is, are stores shut down not just for the risks they present, but to try to get people to see that it is not business as usual and they should stay home?," the judge noted.

Representatives from the cities of Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton and the province are also expected in court.

The chain has five locations in Toronto and Peel Region and 10 others across Ontario.