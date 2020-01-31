April trial date confirmed for accused in Yonge St. van attack

A trial for the man accused in connection with the Yonge St. van attack will begin on April 6th.

The date was confirmed by a Superior Court judge on Friday.

Alek Minassian's trial was initially supposed to begin in February, then later got pushed back to March.

Lawyers for the prosecution have said the release of hospital records surrounding psychological testing of the accused had been delayed by 'red tape.'

6-8 weeks have been set aside for the trial.

Minassian faces 10 charges of first-degree murder and 16 charges of attempted murder in connection with the April 2018 incident.

He was behind the wheel of a rental cargo van when it jumped the curb.

The 27-year old is accused of trying to run down as many people as he could.

Minassian's attorney says his client's mental state will be front-and-centre in the trial.

Boris Bytensky says he and his team will argue that Minassian is not criminally responsible.