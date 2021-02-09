Are limited vaccine doses working?

There are some new signs that the limited number of vaccine doses given out so far in Canada could be helping stop some outbreaks.

The suggestion comes from experts talking to the National Post, citing anecdotal evidence that far from conclusive, but still managing to offer new hope.

About 1.1 million doses have been delivered in Canada so far, mostly to long term care residents, staff, and front line health care workers.

Dr. Allison McGeer, one of Canada's top infection disease specialists, points to a major drop in the number of new nursing home outbreaks.

In facilities with existing outbreaks, she says new cases seem to stop about 21 days after residents were given their first dose.

Experts caution it's going to take much longer before we see results like this in the general population, potentially not until sometime this some.

They also warn there could be other factors at play here including lower case counts in the community and better infection control in long term care homes but experts believe vaccinations are at least part of the trend.