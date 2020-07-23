Are you getting raise? No? Federal workers are.

At a time when so many Canadians have lost their jobs, the federal government is handing out raises.

They've announced that 10,000 unionized civil servants will get a 6.64 percent raise over three years.

84,000 administrative services staff were given the same raise earlier this month.

A source speaking to the National Post says the government took its fiscal situation into account and if it had not, the raises would have been higher.

Finance officials estimate the federal deficit will hit $343 billion next year.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls the pay raises tone deaf at a time when millions of Canadians have lost their job or taken a pay cut.