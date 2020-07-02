iHeartRadio

Armed suspect arrested on grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa identified

Suspect

The RCMP has not yet released the suspect's identity as charges are pending, but our media partner CTV News is reporting that the suspect arrested on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa this morning has been identified as Corey Hurren of Bowsman, Manitoba.

He is apparently a Canadian Ranger.

The suspect allegedly crashed a truck into a pedestrian gate at 1 Sussex Drive around 6:30 a.m. and gained access to the grounds.  

A statement from the RCMP says the suspect then proceeded on foot to a nearby greenhouse, where he was "rapidly contained" by RCMP members, who were on patrol in the area.

Police dispatched an emergency response team, just before 7 a.m. and the man was arrested "without incident".

The Governor General and Prime Minister were not home at the time of the incident.