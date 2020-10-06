Arrest made after July homicide outside Scarborough Town Centre

A 26-year-old man has been arrested, nearly three months after a broad-daylight shooting outside of a busy shopping centre.

Toronto Police say Shaquille Jameel Taesean Small has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the death of Jordon Marcelle.

The 26-year-old Marcelle was gunned down outside the Scarborough Town Centre in July, just after 1:30 p.m. on a Friday afternoon.

Police say earlier today, Shaquille Small was arrested by the OPP on outstanding charges when they learned about the warrant for the murder charge.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Shaquille Small is expected to have his first appearance Wednesday morning.