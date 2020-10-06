iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Arrest made after July homicide outside Scarborough Town Centre

image-jpg (3)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested, nearly three months after a broad-daylight shooting outside of a busy shopping centre.

Toronto Police say Shaquille Jameel Taesean Small has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the death of Jordon Marcelle.

The 26-year-old Marcelle was gunned down outside the Scarborough Town Centre in July, just after 1:30 p.m. on a Friday afternoon.

Police say earlier today, Shaquille Small was arrested by the OPP on outstanding charges when they learned about the warrant for the murder charge.

 

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Shaquille Small is expected to have his first appearance Wednesday morning.

 

 