Arrest made in fatal North York hit and run

A 46-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection to the hit and run death of a 17-year-old girl over the weekend.

Police say they've arrested Shawn Ramsey, and he's been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He's set to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Our media partner CP 24 has spoken to friends and family of Olivia Sarracini, who described her as humble and kind.