Arrest warrant sought for suspect in death of Hamilton senior

hamilton1

Hamilton police allege the homicide of 79-year-old Gladys Little was a random act carried out by a stranger.

They say they will seek an arrest warrant for their suspect, a 26-year-old woman originally from Thunder Bay, Ont, on Sunday morning.

But they say that because of her ``random and violent actions,'' they're releasing her name ahead of time as a matter of public safety.

Police say they're seeking an arrest warrant for Larissa Shingebis, who they describe as living a transient lifestyle.
  
They say she is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in Little's death.

Little's family found her dead in her apartment a week ago, after she missed her daily check-in call with her son.
 