Arrests made in murder police have called a case of mistaken identity

Peel Regional Police have made arrests in connection with a murder they say was a case of mistaken identity.

Jason Ramkishun was shot while driving on Hwy 410 near Courtneypark Dr in November 2018. The 23-year-old had been returning home from his job as a security guard. He died in hospital.

Police are expected to share details of the arrests in Ramkishun's death and two other shootings in the same month at a news conference Friday.

Police have described Ramkishun as entirely innocent and not the intended target of the bullet that killed him. They believe whoever killed him, fired because of the kind of car he was driving: a dark-coloured Honda Accord.

CTV News Toronto

A week after Ramkishun's murder another man was shot on Hwy 410 near Derry Rd. He too was driving a dark-coloured Honda Accord though he survived. Police believe he was the intended target of the shooting that killed Ramkishun. Police say they were able to determine that the same gun was used in both shootings.

In November 2019, Peel police offered a $25,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest in Ramkishun's death. It is not clear if that reward money will be paid out.