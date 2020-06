Toronto Police have called in the bomb squad, after a homeowner near Yonge and Steeles found an artillery shell buried in his backyard.

The bomb hasn't gone off, but police have cleared out several homes in the area to be on the safe side.

The shell is described as being two-feet long by six to eight inches wide.

The bomb squad is currently consulting with members of the military, and will likely take the shell away, where it will be detonated.