As cities review photo radar rules, transportation minister would like to see them soon

Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says after a high level of demand for automated speed enforcement, commonly known as photo radar, municipalities now have that option.

The changes under the Safer School Zones Safety Act will allow cities to set up cameras in both school zones and designated community safety zones.

The City of Toronto received the regulations late Monday morning and a spokesperson for Vision Zero said they'll be able to respond later this week after they've been reviewed.

As for how quickly we could see the cameras set up, Mulroney said she'll await feedback from municipalities.

"But we want to get these in place as soon as possible because the demand has been very high," she said.

Mulroney did release some details, saying that signage and camera placement will be made clear to drivers so that there's no surprises.

The minister mostly used the term automated enforcement as opposed to photo radar, and was asked if that's because the government is concerned about a potential public backlash once tickets start coming in, as has happened in past pilot projects.

"Automated speed enforcement is what the municipalities have been calling it, photo radar is on our provincial highways," she said. "There's been a high level of demand, municipal politicians are looking for ways to address safety on our roads and this is viewed as an effective way to do that."

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said her she's satisfied with the technology so long as safety improves.

"As long as we are getting the kind of changed behaviour and the kind of reduction in accidents and near misses that can occur in a school zone, then I think that photo radar in school zones is doing its job," she said.