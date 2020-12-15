As COVID-19 cases climb, some Ontario hospitals told to make more room for patients

After witnessing a record day of new coronavirus cases in Ontario Tuesday that approached 2,300,the province has sent a memo to hospitals warning them to get ready.

Ontario Health President Matt Anderson sent a memo to hospital CEOs, urging them to clear bed space and be ready to implement their surge capacity plans of 10 to 15 percent, within 48 hours.

The hospitals involved would be those in the current grey and red levels.

According to the memo, hospitals have reached a “critical phase” of the pandemic where there is widespread community transmission.

Speaking to our media partner CP24 Tuesday night, infectious disease specialist and NEWSTALK 1010 contributor Dr. Abdu Sharkawy agreed the time is now to act.

"When you see record case numbers like we did today in the province of Ontario, with fewer tests than we've done in the last several days, I think it's an indication that things are clearly getting worse and that we need to be prepared for potentially an onslaught of patients."

Sharkawy pointed to Brampton and Scarborough as two areas that have been struggling with surging numbers for "some time" and "have sent out distress calls around the city" to offoload some of the patient overload.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Ontario Hospital Association President Anthony Dale said the organization’s board of directors will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the “imminent risk of overwhelming conditions” at the province’s hospitals due to COVID-19.

There are currently 921 patients in Ontario hospitals, with 249 in ICU wards.

with files from CP24