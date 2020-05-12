ATM spitter facing charges

A woman is facing a charge of mischief, after Toronto Police identified her as the person responsible for spitting and coughing on an ATM in April.

32-year-old Holly Hobbs is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say they located Hobbs today, and she was charged with mischief.

On April 30, police reported that a woman walked into a bank on Pape Avenue near Cosburn Avenue, and spit, coughed, and wiped her saliva on an ATM.

She left five minutes later.

A few days later, police were able to identify Hobbs as the alleged offender.