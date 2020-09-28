Aurora man charged with murdering wife

An Aurora man has been charged with his wife's murder two months after her disappearance.

John Sedo was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday, nearly two months after the disappearance of Helen Sedo.

The Toronto Star reports that John and Helen were married.

61-year-old Helen was last seen on July 29 at her home near Bathurst and St. John's Sideroad.

In a news release, York Regional Police say they believe Helen is dead and officerfs are continuing to search for her and her vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone who recalls seeing John or Helen's vehicle between July 29 to July 31 to call police.

None of the allegations against John have been proven in court.