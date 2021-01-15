Automated speed enforcement in Toronto appears to be changing driving habits

The city's investment in automated speed enforcement seems to be paying off.

New data shows devices have issued a total of more than 53,000 tickets during its first round of operation — from July 2020 to November.

During the first full month of enforcement, a total of 22,301 tickets were issued and 2,239 repeat offenders were identified. During the second month, those numbers dropped to 15,175 and 1,198 respectively.

Finally in the last month of the project, only 5,174 tickets were issued and 251 repeat offenders were detected.



The device located on Renforth Drive near Lafferty Street in Etobicoke issued the most tickets — 10 per cent of all of them.

The highest fine issued was $718 to the owner of a vehicle caught going 89 kilometres per hour in a 40 kilometres per hour zone.

All 50 devices were moved to new locations at the end of November.