B.C. officials report 6 new cases of COVID-19 bringing Canadian total to 60

Canadian health officials are continuing to stress the risk of the novel coronavirus remains low in this country, even as the number of Canadian cases continues to steadily rise, with B-C reporting six new cases today.

There are 60 confirmed or presumptive cases in Canada -- mostly in Ontario and B-C -- but Chief Public Health Officer Doctor Theresa Tam says most have been mild, and the patients are self isolating at home.

Meantime, American officials are planning to bring a cruise ship being held in international waters off the coast of San Francisco to a non-commercial port to test the more than 35-hundred people on board -- including 237 Canadians.

So far, two passengers and 19 crew members on the Grand Princess have been diagnosed with COVID-19.