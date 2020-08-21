iHeartRadio

Back-to-school forecast cooperating with idea of outdoor classes

September is expected to be above average

As school boards hustle to try and find space for students, there's been a constant suggestion to hold classes outside.

But will the forecast cooperate?

The average daily high for September is 16 degrees and Gerald Cheng with Environment Canada says we can expect to be above that.

"Even then, though, when we look at the entire month there could be stretches that could be cooler than 16 degrees so, certainly something to keep in mind that even when we say that it's going to be above normal just be prepared that there could be days that could be on the cool side."

September should be fairly dry, as well. "In terms of precipitation, we're not seeing much indication of any big extremes, at this point, so all I can say is it's going to be closer than normal."

The average daily high for October is 10 degrees and in November it's four degrees. "Right now if we look at the three months as a whole, September, October, and November, there is indication that it will be above normal. Again, keep in mind that normal is also steadily going down as we head into Winter months. Just because we say that it's above normal that doesn't mean we can still wear shorts and short sleeves."