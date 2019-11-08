iHeartRadio
Bail revoked for RCMP intelligence official awaiting trial in secrets case

Cameron Ortis, a senior intelligence official at the RCMP, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Ortis is accused on charges of violating the Security of Information Act and breach of trust for allegedly disclosing secrets to an unknown recipient. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A judge has revoked bail for a senior RCMP official awaiting trial on charges of breaking Canada's secrets law.

Under terms of bail set last month, Cameron Jay Ortis is living with his parents in Abbotsford, B.C., must report to the RCMP once a week and is forbidden from using any device that connects to the internet.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Marc Labrosse today says Ortis will be returned to custody following a review requested by the Crown.

Details of the Crown's review application, heard last week, are covered by a publication ban.

Ortis, 47, faces charges for allegedly disclosing secrets to an unknown recipient and planning to reveal additional classified information to an unspecified foreign entity.

He faces a total of seven counts under various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, to Sept. 12 of this year.

