Bail set at $1million for man charged in death of George Floyd

cha

A judge has set $1 million bail for a Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing Monday in which he appeared on closed-circuit television from the state's maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail.

It was raised from the $500,000 initially set in the case.

Nelson also and didn't address the substance of the charges. Nelson didn't speak with reporters afterward.

Chauvin's next appearance is set for June 29.

 