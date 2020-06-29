iHeartRadio

Battle brewing over the police budget

Toronto Police

There's a battle brewing ahead of this week's Toronto city council meeting.

We expect to see a fight over policing and how to reform the force in Toronto after weeks of protests across North America.

Officially, there are two options are on the table right now.

Some councillors are calling for an immediate 10 percent cut to the city's $1.2 billion dollar police budget, with the savings spent on programs that help reduce poverty and violence.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is also trying to find savings to put towards other programs but doesn't have a number in mind.

He wants a closer look at spending and proposes creating a non-police unit to respond to mental health calls.