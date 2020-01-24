Behavioural therapist charged with assaulting 8-year-old boy

A woman who was entrusted to help a young boy, has now been charged with allegedly beating him.

Police arrested a 31-year-old woman from Toronto, after allegations surfaced that she assaulted a boy who she was providing serviecs to at a home near Dufferin and Queen West.

Amelia Chandra is a behavioural therapist, who is now facing one count of assault and one of assault causing bodily harm.

Officers say she was employed by AlphaBee Autism ABA Behavioral Therapy Services in Toronto provided behavioural services at several homes around the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police.