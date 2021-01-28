BELL LET'S TALK: COVID-19 isn't our only health crisis

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.

Whether you've struggled with your mental health for most of your life, or your battle only came to fruition in the last year, now more than ever it's clear that you're not alone.

The pandemic has exacerbated feelings of isolation, anxiety, depression and despair - and even introduced those feelings to people for the very first time.

On Bell Let's Talk Day, we're putting those thoughts and fears into words, speaking with experts who have been in the trenches, combatting the mental health crisis which has been amplified by COVID-19.

NEWSTALK 1010's Ashley Legassic shares her in-depth report:

The start of the pandemic was really tough for a lot of us. Now, it's almost unbearable for some.

Canadian Mental Health Association Toronto Branch CEO Michael Anhorn says the longer this has gone on and will go on, the worse it will get for those struggling.

"The longer the pandemic goes on, the more people are suffering with mental unwellness," Anhorn says. "And we also know that the impact on people is not equal across our population."

Anhorn says of course, the CMHA Toronto supports whatever it takes to combat the spread of the virus, but in doing that…

"Let's also make sure we're supporting the people in our communities to stay as mentally healthy as possible."

One thing he wants to see post-pandemic - we need to final start treating mental health like physical health.

"If we break a bone, at the ER they don't say 'have you broke it enough to get treatment here?' What we do ask in the mental health care system - 'are you sick enough for us to help you?'"

As Dr. David Goldbloom puts it, there's no slow season for mental health struggles.

"But COVID has put a new wrinkle on things," he says.

Goldbloom is a psychiatrist with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. He's one of many professionals who have noticed a troubling trend during the pandemic.

"Now, it's too early for us to know whether there is an impact in terms of suicide rates," he says. "But we've already seen opioid-related deaths by overdose going up."

Dr. Dirk Huyer is Ontario's Chief Coroner, and helps head the province's COVID-19 response. He says since the beginning of the pandemic and the introduction of strict public health measures, we've seen opioid-related deaths spike.

"(We've seen an) increase by approximately 45 per cent," Huyer says. "And that has been unfortunately continued across the whole pandemic period."

Here is a full list of resources and supports for your mental health during COVID-19: