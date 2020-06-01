Bird strike may have caused fatal Snowbirds crash

The Royal Canadian Air Force has published its preliminary report into last month's crash in Kamloops, B.C.

It has found the crash was likely caused by a bird strike.

"A detailed analysis of video footage recovered for the investigation revealed one bird in very close proximity to the aircraft right engine intake during the critical phase of take-off.

The two occupants ejected the aircraft however one received serious injuries and the other received fatal injuries. The aircraft was destroyed on impact.

The investigation is focusing on environmental factors (birdstrike) as well as the performance of the escape system."

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed. The plane's pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, was seriously injured.