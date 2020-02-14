Blockade continues, but who is moving those passengers?

Police continue to keep a watchful eye on a handful of protesters blocking a major stretch of railway in eastern Ontario, as political pressure mounts on the provincial force to take more decisive action.



The blockade in the heart of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville was first erected last Thursday.

Community members are showing solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in British Columbia, who oppose the development of a liquefied natural gas project that crosses their traditional lands.

Ontario Provincial Police have defended their handling of the situation, saying officers have been in talks with the protesters throughout the week.

Outside of the political aspect of the blockade, what happens to the people who need to go from point a, to point b?

There have been tens of thousands of travellers who have been forced to find another way to get between Toronto and Montreal or Ottawa, because of the VIA rail shut down.

It looks like most have turned to the bus.

"We pretty well added double, what we would have normally had," says Stuart Kendrick from Greyhound Canada. "We had 100 extra buses scheduled for the Family Day weekend, and we've added another 80 or 90, due to the blockade."

He says it's turning into a perfect storm for travellers, with the Family Day long weekend, reading week for University students, and then the blockade.

For those who were thinking the sky, Porter Airlines say they too have seen a bump in passengers.

"Overall, we've been able to accept many of these bookings, which is good," says Brad Cicero from Porter.

But this comes at what would normally be a slow time of year for them. Those 13-14 flights a day to and from Montreal and Toronto, are now near capacity.