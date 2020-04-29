BloomCam: See the High Park cherry blossoms from your home

Based on the recommendations of the Medical Officer of Health, the City of Toronto is closing High Park starting tomorrow, April 30. The city is taking action to prevent crowding and gathering in High Park during the cherry blossom bloom. During the park closure, residents will be able to enjoy the cherry blossom bloom virtually.



Throughout the closure period, the City will provide a continuous livestream of the cherry tree grove in High Park, plus multiple live events and videos featuring virtual walk-throughs of the blossoming trees.

Every year, thousands of people visit High Park to view the cherry blossom trees in bloom. The blossoms typically last between four and 10 days, depending on weather. The peak bloom period traditionally occurs from late April to early May.

Mayor Tory said, "We made the difficult decision to close the entire park because it is the only way we can keep people from gathering to see the blossoms and risking further spread of COVID-19."

Violations related to accessing a closed City park can result in a set fine of $750 if a ticket is paid voluntarily, but the maximum fine can be $5,000.

For more information and links to the videos visit https://www.toronto.ca/cherryblossoms.

With information from a City of Toronto press release.